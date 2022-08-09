Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County.

She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder, gun oils, and gun lubricants. There will eventually be two K9s trained to sniff out guns - Albi and Robbie.

This morning I got to meet K-9 Albi! This pups job with @MCSOFlorida will be fighting gun violence in schools. Albi is 2-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer trained to locate guns, ammunition, empty shell casings and black powder. #k9 pic.twitter.com/CsGa0x6Jtp — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) August 9, 2022

With her partner and handler, Corp. Erik DeAngelis, they will patrol different schools and events with the goal being “to deter potential gun violence” at schools, a press release from the sheriff’s office reads.

“If she goes through the whole school year and she doesn’t find a gun because they were too afraid to bring it on campus, that’s the goal,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said during a press conference Tuesday. He quickly added, “I’m also realistic,” anticipating that there will be some people who do bring weapons to school or other extra-curricular activities.

DeAngelis said he trained with Albi for four weeks in New Smyrna Beach with Southern Coast K9 to prepare for this new role. He completed 160 hours of training and received a certificate of completion.

“I’ll be training every day with her, somewhere different,” he said. “We’re still learning each other.”

The Tillander family was instrumental in getting Albi to Marion County. Bobby Tillander, who owns Florida Metal Building Services, said he was approached by the sheriff’s office to see if they could help.

“I talked to my daughter about it,” he said standing next to his daughter Olivia, who is a senior at Trinity Catholic High School. “We named the dog after her brother who passed away.”

“You want to make sure you have that protection, [to] feel more comfortable at school,” Olivia said.

Safe from what’s become too common: school shootings.

“Was I hoping it was going to be because of shootings in school history, unfortunately not, but our sheriff saw what was needed to make sure our schools are safe and our kids are safe here in Marion County,” said DeAngelis.

