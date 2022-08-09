Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night.

Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device.

Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a sheriff’s office helicopter.

Officers say Marente admitted to pointing the laser at the sky and said he does it every night.

