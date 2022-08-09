Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night.

Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device.

Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a sheriff’s office helicopter.

Officers say Marente admitted to pointing the laser at the sky and said he does it every night.

