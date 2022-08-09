Mobile home homeowner put out electrical fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All occupants from a mobile home fire on Monday are safe.

Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a building fire in the Fairbanks area.

It was reported to be at the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave.

Crews found light smoke coming from a double-wide mobile home upon arrival.

There was an electrical fire that originated from the home’s breaker box.

The fire was put out by the homeowner prior to the arrival of the fire department.

They used a handheld fire extinguisher.

