Mobile home homeowner put out electrical fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All occupants from a mobile home fire on Monday are safe.

Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a building fire in the Fairbanks area.

It was reported to be at the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave.

Crews found light smoke coming from a double-wide mobile home upon arrival.

TRENDING: Single-family zoning town hall meeting left residents with unanswered questions

There was an electrical fire that originated from the home’s breaker box.

The fire was put out by the homeowner prior to the arrival of the fire department.

They used a handheld fire extinguisher.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion County Library will host an introduction to homeschool
Marion County Library will host an introduction to homeschool
Homeowner of a mobile home put out an electrical fire
Homeowner of a mobile home put out an electrical fire
Marion County Library will host an introduction to homeschool
Marion County Library will host an introduction to homeschool