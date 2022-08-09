Mural demands release of GPD body camera video of K-9 mauling

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular mural wall was painted with a message to the Gainesville Police Department demanding the release of officer body camera video after a suspect was mauled by a K-9.

A mural painted on the Southwest 34th Street wall reads, “Gainesville Police Department release the camera footage, fire the officers #JusticeForTerrellBradley.”

GPD Chief Lonnie Scott tells TV20 the footage will not be released until after the investigation into the arrest of Terrell Bradley is complete. He did not give an estimate on how long it will take.

On July 10, Gainesville Police officers say they pulled over Bradley for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Village Forrest Green Apartments. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and that’s when officers say Bradley ran.

A K-9 unit tracked Bradley. The dog bit him in the face ultimately causing the loss of his eye.

Bradley was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, and resisting an officer with violence.

Terrell Bradley loses his eye after being mauled by a GPD K-9 (GPD)

