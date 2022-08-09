Mural demands release of GPD body camera video of K-9 mauling

Mural on the SW 3th St. wall calls for Gainesville Police Department to release the body camera...
Mural on the SW 3th St. wall calls for Gainesville Police Department to release the body camera video, fire the officers after a K-9 assisted arrested led to a man losing his eye(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular mural wall was painted with a message to the Gainesville Police Department demanding the release of officer body camera video after a suspect was mauled by a K-9.

A mural painted on the Southwest 34th Street wall reads, “Gainesville Police Department release the camera footage, fire the officers #JusticeForTerrellBradley.”

RELATED: Man mauled by GPD K-9 appears in court

GPD Chief Lonnie Scott tells TV20 the footage will not be released until after the investigation into the arrest of Terrell Bradley is complete. He did not give an estimate on how long it will take.

On July 10, Gainesville Police officers say they pulled over Bradley for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Village Forrest Green Apartments. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and that’s when officers say Bradley ran.

A K-9 unit tracked Bradley. The dog bit him in the face ultimately causing the loss of his eye.

Bradley was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, and resisting an officer with violence.

Terrell Bradley loses his eye after being mauled by a GPD K-9
Terrell Bradley loses his eye after being mauled by a GPD K-9(GPD)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi
July Thomas
Gainesville mayoral candidate July Thomas calls for culture shift within city hall in one-on-one interview
July Thomas
Gainesville mayoral candidate July Thomas calls for culture shift within city hall in one-on-one interview