Ronald McDonald House leaders are preparing for the 10th Red Shoe Affair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Red Shoe Affair will be on Saturday, August 13th at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

This is RMHC’s first live event since 2019.

Along with dancing, drinks and auctions guests will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Ronald McDonald House.

All the money raised will go towards the day to day operations of the house.

33% of RMHC’s operating budget comes in through these special events.

