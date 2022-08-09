School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school getting licensed to help. (Credit: WTMJ via CNN Newsource)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) - The demand for bus drivers is higher than ever, but drivers are nowhere to be found.

Students at Pewaukee High School started feeling the effects of the bus driver shortage last year, mainly with the school’s 650 student athletes.

“We had students that were leaving significantly early so the bus could drop them off at the other school and then be able to be back for the afternoon route,” principal Brian Sniff said.

Athletic director Jeff Behrens said they had to find “creative ways” to get athletes to events.

Currently, the Goriteway Transportation Group that partners with Pewaukee High School says they have 21 bus drivers for the upcoming school year. They say that is just enough to get by at the moment.

“On any given night, we might have two or three teams that might be traveling so that requires bus drivers for each of those,” Sniff said.

Sniff and Behrens decided to go the extra mile to help, and both got their commercial driver’s licenses, which means they will be able to step in whenever there is a need for a bus driver to take athletic teams to away games or students to field trips.

“It’s another hat, but we are willing to do whatever we need to do to serve our kids,” Behrens said.

The two take their official bus driving test on Friday, and when they pass, they say that they will help out in any way they can for as long as they need to.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2
The internet agrees, Cora, 9 months old, and Woody Harrelson share a similar smile.
LOOK! This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger
Ashton Kutcher, pictured here on May 7, 2010, said he battled a rare form of vasculitis for a...
Ashton Kutcher says he battled vasculitis for a year
The internet agrees, Cora, 9 months old, and Woody Harrelson share a similar smile.
This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger