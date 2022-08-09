SRWMD Board approves five projects to benefit water resources in North Central Florida

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) Governing Board on Tuesday approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for five water resource projects in North Central Florida.

The board approved spending $865,803 for the projects in the upcoming fiscal year through the Regional Initiative Valuing Environmental Resources (RIVER) cost-share program and Alternative Water Supply program.

In Gainesville, GRU will receive $83,375 for the Oakmont Reclaimed Water Extension Phase 5b project. It will extend reclaimed lines to offset the groundwater pumping and recharge the Upper Floridan Aquifer.

Two projects are approved for Live Oak. The board is allocating $184,738 for the Houston Avenue Drainage Well Replacement and $242,170 for the Irvin Avenue Drainage Well Replacement. The projectS will assist in flood protection, nutrient reduction, and recharge the Upper Floridan Aquifer. Together the projects will reduce an estimated 70 pounds of nitrogen a year.

In Columbia County, $205,000 will be spent on the Ellisville/Town of Fort White Meter Replacement Program to replace aging infrastructure to reduce water loss and provide long-term accountability.

“To accommodate future growth, small communities need solid, stable infrastructure, and we are thankful that our Board saw the need to fund these requests,” said Hugh Thomas, executive director of the District. “These projects not only support the ability for growth, but also help in protecting our vital natural resources.”

Greenville Water System Filter Project in Madison County will cost $150,520. The money will be used to assist the town with its match requirement if awarded a State Revolving Fund loan through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

