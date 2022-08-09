Single-family zoning town hall meeting left residents with unanswered questions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “They don’t care what we want, they’re imposing it on us.”

Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, who voted against the removal of single-family zoning, held a town hall at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.

“There are better ways to accomplish affordable housing in Gainesville than this,” said resident Chuck Ross.

Northwest Gainesville is the part of town the new ordinance will most affect.

Some residents say they’re concerned about utilities, parking availability, and overpopulating neighborhoods.

“The economic analysis, environmental analysis, and several other pieces that have not been done,” said resident Jane Burman-Holtom. “It’s been rushed through.”

Burman-Holtom has looked into the ordinances and says she calculated the number of residents per unit and realized the possible impact of overcrowding.

“I think the whole process has been very rushed,” claims Burman-Holtom. “Very thrown throw together. Very ill-thought out.”

Residents took advantage of the Gainseville Regional Utilities manager being present in the meeting. They brought up high utility costs and how multiplex complexes may be affected by this land change.

“We have, I believe, the highest commercial electric rates in the state,” claimed resident Dean Mimms. “We certainly have some of the highest overall rates in the states.”

Mimms says on Thursday’s meeting, residents filled the room with their opinions against the banning of single-family zoning.

“Thousands of signatures against this change in land use,” stated Mimms.

Chestnut urged residents to cast their votes in the city election.

“You want to vote for the people who don’t support this because it’s a terrible idea,” said Mimms.

The land use change will be sent to the state for review and the ordinance could return to the city commission in early October.

However, residents hope the new commissioners will reverse this ordinance in the upcoming year.

