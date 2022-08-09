UF College of Nursing to use $3.6 million grant to increase enrollment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s College of Nursing is receiving millions of dollars from the state to train the next generation of nurses amid a nursing shortage.

Florida lawmakers have allocated $3.6 million to the university to create a pipeline of new nurses from UF into the workforce. The Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) grants are recurring yearly funding.

In order to increase enrollment of nursing students at UF, the college will allow a larger number of students to be admitted into Doctor of Nursing Practice, or D.N.P., and Bachelor of Science in Nursing, or B.S.N., programs.

Enrollment at the campus in Gainesville is expected to increase by over 15%. In Jacksonville, the number of students will increase by 50% in 2023, eventually doubling by 2025.

The grant money will also be used to help undergraduate and graduate students afford schooling by funding new PIPELINE-created scholarships.

To train the nurses, the state funding will be used to hire 20 new faculty at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. Funding will be allotted to buy, repair, and update equipment at the Gainesville and Jacksonville campuses.

TRENDING: Single-family zoning town hall meeting left residents with unanswered questions

“As the preeminent nursing institution in the state, we are proud to champion the advancement of nursing education,” said UF College of Nursing Dean and the Linda Harman Aiken Chair, Anna McDaniel, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN. “With the PIPELINE funding, we will not only increase the supply of front-line BSN-prepared nurses but also grow our graduate student body, which will contribute to the nursing faculty pipeline and further address the current nursing shortage.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.