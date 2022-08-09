UF College of Nursing to use $3.6 million grant to increase enrollment

The University of Florida’s College of Nursing is receiving millions of dollars from the state to train the next generation of nurses amid a nursing shortage.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s College of Nursing is receiving millions of dollars from the state to train the next generation of nurses amid a nursing shortage.

Florida lawmakers have allocated $3.6 million to the university to create a pipeline of new nurses from UF into the workforce. The Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) grants are recurring yearly funding.

In order to increase enrollment of nursing students at UF, the college will allow a larger number of students to be admitted into Doctor of Nursing Practice, or D.N.P., and Bachelor of Science in Nursing, or B.S.N., programs.

Enrollment at the campus in Gainesville is expected to increase by over 15%. In Jacksonville, the number of students will increase by 50% in 2023, eventually doubling by 2025.

The grant money will also be used to help undergraduate and graduate students afford schooling by funding new PIPELINE-created scholarships.

To train the nurses, the state funding will be used to hire 20 new faculty at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. Funding will be allotted to buy, repair, and update equipment at the Gainesville and Jacksonville campuses.

TRENDING: Single-family zoning town hall meeting left residents with unanswered questions

“As the preeminent nursing institution in the state, we are proud to champion the advancement of nursing education,” said UF College of Nursing Dean and the Linda Harman Aiken Chair, Anna McDaniel, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN. “With the PIPELINE funding, we will not only increase the supply of front-line BSN-prepared nurses but also grow our graduate student body, which will contribute to the nursing faculty pipeline and further address the current nursing shortage.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

University of Florida College of Nursing
UF College of Nursing to use $3.6 million grant to increase enrollment
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ronald McDonald House leaders are preparing for the 10th Red Shoe Affair
Ronald McDonald House leaders are preparing for the 10th Red Shoe Affair
Ronald McDonald House leaders are preparing for the 10th Red Shoe Affair
Ronald McDonald House leaders are preparing for the 10th Red Shoe Affair