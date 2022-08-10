Alachua County Commission will consider a proposal to turn part of the Meadowbrook grounds into a driving range

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners met Tuesday tonight and are considering a proposal to transform part of the Meadowbrook Golf Course grounds into a top tracer driving range that measures the flight and distance of the golf balls.

Some residents spoke against the proposal since the facility would be open at night.

But the owner agreed to a series of conditions to upgrade the property, which is now closed and overgrown.

