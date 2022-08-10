Alachua County Commission will consider a proposal to turn part of the Meadowbrook grounds into a driving range

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners met Tuesday tonight and are considering a proposal to transform part of the Meadowbrook Golf Course grounds into a top tracer driving range that measures the flight and distance of the golf balls.

Some residents spoke against the proposal since the facility would be open at night.

But the owner agreed to a series of conditions to upgrade the property, which is now closed and overgrown.

