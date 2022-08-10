Bronson Middle High School coach faces new charges after more victims come forward

Former Bronson Middle High School Coach Bill McCall, 39, faces new charges
Former Bronson Middle High School Coach Bill McCall, 39, faces new charges
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A school basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct with students in Alachua County is now facing charges in Levy County after new victims came forward.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have filed a warrant for the arrest of Billy McCall, the former basketball coach at Bronson Middle High School. He is currently being held in the Alachua County Jail.

RELATED: Bronson basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing students

Detectives first began investigating McCall after they learned two Bronson Middle High School students were sexually abused at the coach’s home in Gainesville. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and charged McCall on July 27 with charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, and use of a communication device to facilitate a felony, and child cruelty.

Levy County detectives continued the investigation and additional victims came forward. Based on the new testimony, McCall is being charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

The warrant will be served when the case in Alachua County is resolved. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to investigate McCall to determine if any additional crimes occurred in the county.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the former coach has been a part of youth sports, specifically basketball in both Alachua and Levy counties for over a decade. Anyone who has information or is a victim of McCall is asked to contact Detective Shelby Kilian at 352-468-5111 ext. 276.

