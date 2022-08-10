Florida Gateway College held a summer commencement for the first time

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College held its first summer commencement exercise Tuesday night.

80 students graduated this evening at the Howard Center. In the past, they would have walked in the spring or had to wait until the end of fall.

FGC President Lawrence Barrett announced during the ceremony that, based on attendance and participation, summer graduation ceremonies will become a regular event.

