Florida Gateway College held a summer commencement for the first time

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College held its first summer commencement exercise Tuesday night.

80 students graduated this evening at the Howard Center. In the past, they would have walked in the spring or had to wait until the end of fall.

FGC President Lawrence Barrett announced during the ceremony that, based on attendance and participation, summer graduation ceremonies will become a regular event.

