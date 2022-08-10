Fordham Early Learning Academy will open as students across North Central Florida go back to school

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new Fordham Academy will open in Marion County on Wednesday.

It’s the first day of school for students in all North Central Florida counties.

The Fordham Early Learning Academy is targeting the youngest learners, four and five-year-old students.

This school was named after Edmond Fordham a career educator and leader in Marion County public schools.

These kiddos will be going into voluntary pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.

The academy is expected to enroll 72 students in its first year.

First grade will be added next year and second grade in 2024.

