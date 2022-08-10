Gator soccer team beats UNF in exhibition, 2-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nine months after playing their final game of the 2021 season, the Gator soccer team started the exhibition portion of the new year on the right foot, with a 2-0 victory over North Florida on Tuesday night at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The game marked the preseason debut for UF under new head coach Samantha Bohon, who was hired in May after coaching Embry-Riddle for 15 years.

The exhibition against the Ospreys was divided into three 30-minute periods. Following a scoreless first, Florida got on the board in the 34th minute on a goal by redshirt freshman Sophie White, who missed all of last season due to injury. Alivia Gonzalez was credited with the assist.

In the 76th minute, Syd Kennedy added goal number two. Bohon was pleased with the composure her Gators showed throughout the evening.

“We’ve been trying to work on teaching them why we do things so that they could adjust mid game and not have to wait for us,” said Bohon. “I just really liked the heart and the fight and just the connection and camaraderie that they had here.”

Florida plays its second and final exhibition game on Friday at home versus Tampa at 6 p.m.

