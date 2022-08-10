Horse Capital TV highlights Farm Tours of Ocala tour of horse country

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Tours of Ocala is providing an insider tour of horse country.

In this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how participants are learning about different breeds and history.

RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries will have a free lunch and live acoustic music performance
Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries will have a free lunch and live acoustic music performance
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm Tours of Ocala tour of horse country
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm Tours of Ocala tour of horse country
Fordham Early Learning Academy will open as students across North Central Florida go back to school
Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries will have a free lunch
Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries will have a free lunch and live acoustic music performance