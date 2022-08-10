Horse Capital TV highlights Farm Tours of Ocala tour of horse country

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Tours of Ocala is providing an insider tour of horse country.

In this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how participants are learning about different breeds and history.

RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights Micanopy, Florida-based Besilu collection and Vivaldi De Besilu

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.