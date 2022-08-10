Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries will have a free lunch and live acoustic music performance

Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries will have a free lunch
Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries will have a free lunch
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Interlachen Soup Kitchen has a daily free lunch on Wednesday.

It will feature a live acoustic music performance.

This event will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It will be held at the Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries on 155 N CR 315.

This event is open to the public.

You can listen to acoustic circle members play and eat good food.

