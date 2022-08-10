Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries will have a free lunch and live acoustic music performance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Interlachen Soup Kitchen has a daily free lunch on Wednesday.

It will feature a live acoustic music performance.

This event will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It will be held at the Interlachen Soup Kitchen Ministries on 155 N CR 315.

This event is open to the public.

You can listen to acoustic circle members play and eat good food.

