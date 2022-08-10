Lanes closed on Marion County highway due to jackknifed semi-truck
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of lane closures after a crash on Highway 484 involving a semi-truck.
Deputies ask drivers to avoid driving on the highway near Southwest Highway 200.
One of the lanes was blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck causing traffic to back up. Deputies estimate the time of closure at approximately one hour.
