Lanes closed on Marion County highway due to jackknifed semi-truck

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of lane closures after a crash on Highway 484 involving a semi-truck.

Deputies ask drivers to avoid driving on the highway near Southwest Highway 200.

One of the lanes was blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck causing traffic to back up. Deputies estimate the time of closure at approximately one hour.

Jackknifed semi-truck blocks lanes on Highway 384 in Marion County (MCSO)

