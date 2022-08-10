NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 3

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah Rockwell and Ray Holt are running for the District 3 seat.

Sarah Rockwell has been working in the education system for the past 25 years.

She started off as a volunteer and substitute teacher in Miami Dade county, then moved on to teach in Marion and Levy county.

Her focus has always been working with and advocating for students with disabilities.

“With my background as both a teacher and a parent with children with disabilities I can bring a different perspective and some different solutions to the table around our ESE programs” said Rockwell.

Rockwell received her doctorate degree from the University of Florida in special education with a focus on reading.

She said it is her experience as both a parent and former teacher that will make her a strong board member if elected.

“That is a perspective that my opponent does not have. My master’s degree is in reading education and as we look at the low reading performance of our students, having a master’s degree in teaching students with disabilities how to read I think I will be a fit to bring a lot of solutions to the table for bringing our reading performance up” said Rockwell.

One of her goals is to focus on all students and close the achievement gap.

“Specific subgroups of students are performing lower. So African-American students and our students with disabilities, so one of my biggest goals is to bring all of our students reading performance up to grade level and to close that gap to bring up the performance in particular of our lowest quartile for students that are really struggling” said Rockwell.

As a former teacher and current parent, she wants to advocate for all teachers in the school system.

“I’m the only candidate who currently has children in the public school system and right now florida is the 20th most this expensive state to live in but we rank 45th in education funding and 48th in teacher salaries. Our state is not supporting public education and we need leaders for our public schools who are really going to rally to advocate for our public school system” said Rockwell.

Ray Holt is the owner of C Bar Ranch, a farm and wedding venue in northeastern Alachua county.

Before moving back to Alachua county in 2015, Holt served in multiple local governments including Hillsborough county in planning and on the Jacksonville city council for 8 years.

“I have experience with public budgeting, union negotiations, land use and zoning. A lot of things that are really useful for a school board member to know about like facilities management” said Holt.

On top of the management skills, Holt said his time in these local governments has given him the experience of serving on a board.

“You have to work well with people in order for the whole board to be functional and we’re just not seeing that right now. We can differ on our opinions, on what’s best for our kids, but we don’t need to be personal when we do that” said Holt.

If elected, Holt wants to implement more after school and summer tutoring to improve grades and reading levels.

“For all the kids. Not just those kids that have failed in a subject. For any of them that are just behind, and we need to put that in immediately as soon as we notice they are getting behind” said Holt.

Another way Holt sees grades improving for Alachua county students is by lowering the teacher/student ratio and reducing disruptions.

“Kids who aren’t learning well. Kids who are maybe disrupting the class, it’s usually very few of them. We can pull them to another classroom where they have more of a teacher’s focus. Instead, of 22 to 1 make it 10 to 1 and then that child will do better who was previously disruptive and all the students that were in that class before will do better” said Holt.

Along with grade improvement , Holt said he will focus on managing funds and improving school facilities and transportation.

He said he is ready to make tough decisions and turn things around if elected.

Election day is on August 23rd with early voting running from August 13th till the 20th.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.