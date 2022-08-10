North Central Florida Treasures: 1971 Walt Disney Map of Magic Kingdom

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us the key to a map that changed the face of Florida. In 1964 the Disney brothers Walt and Roy purchased over 28,000 acres of land in the Orlando area which later became The Magic Kingdom.

In October of 1971 the magic kingdom opened, and this was the map given to each park visitor to navigate around the magic kingdom. The Magic kingdom changed the following year, this map is significant for showing growth and evolution of Disney. In a retail setting this map is valued at $200.

