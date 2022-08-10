Ocala police searching for thieves; stole more than $18,000 worth of merchandise
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut.
These women went into the store on Southwest College Road on July 27th.
Police say they stole more than $18,000 worth of goods.
Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the culprits.
