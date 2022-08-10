Ocala police searching for thieves; stole more than $18,000 worth of merchandise

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut.

These women went into the store on Southwest College Road on July 27th.

Police say they stole more than $18,000 worth of goods.

Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the culprits.

TRENDING: Gunman arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at Harbor Cove Apartments

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
WATER RESOURCE FUNDING APPROVED
GPD MURAL
SUNGLASS HUT THEFT