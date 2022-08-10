Paige’s Kitchen: Grilled Peaches

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peaches are a wonderful fruit this time of the year. And they take on a unique sweet flavor when you put them on the grill. They become soft, juicy, and flavorful. A grilled peach will take your salad to new heights. They are easy to prepare and will become a decadent part of your next meal. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Fresh peaches- washed, halved, and pitted

Olive oil for basting

Honey Aleppo pepper seasonings *

Crumbled goat cheese

Fresh local honey

Slivered honey almonds

Baby greens

Champagne vinaigrette (I used a bottle Brianna brand dressing)

Directions

Preheat the grill for about 10 minutes to 350 degrees.

On a cookie sheet baste olive oil onto the cut side of the peaches. Liberally sprinkle peaches with Honey Aleppo Seasonings.

Place the peaches skin side down and grill for about one minute.

Then flip peaches over and grill cut side down onto the hot grill for 3-4 minutes to achieve grill marks. The peaches may flare the grill due to the oil, use a water bottle to knock down flames.

Peaches should be tender.

Take peaches off the grill and set them aside.

Dress baby greens with champagne vinaigrette and place onto a platter.

Place peaches cut side up onto the greens.

Place goat cheese into the center of the peaches.

Sprinkle almonds over the peaches and greens.

Drizzle both the peaches and the greens with the honey.

* Here is the link to order the Honey- Aleppo seasonings. I have their entire line and they are wonderful.

https://www.vgourmet.com/honey-aleppo-pepper

