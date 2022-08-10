Parents charged after 7-year-old accidentally shoots herself, deputies say

The parents of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the chest in Oconee County are facing charges. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022
WEST UNION, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The parents of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the chest last month are now facing charges, according to officials.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Tyler Smith and Amy Smith have been charged with unlawful neglect.

The investigation began when deputies were called to a home on July 14 in reference to the accidental shooting. Deputies found the girl with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. A handgun was secured at the scene.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital where she underwent several surgeries and remained in the ICU following the shooting.

The Smiths are facing charges because they left the loaded firearm within reach of four children at the home, according to arrest warrants.

