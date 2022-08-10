Tee Time Week Nine: Pinson vs. The Pro (Mark Bostick)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week nine of Tee Time brings Chris Pinson back to Gainesville for the final chapter of TV20′s summer golf series, Pinson vs. The Pro.

Chris has the honor of kicking off the most challenging part of the series against the Assistant Pro at Mark Bostick Golf Course, Tyler Chandler. The two go head-to-head on the par 3, 15th hole. At roughly 160 yards, the two take aim and swing their best swing in an effort to make the green and have a birdie putt.

Both of them hit the green, but Chandler is actually further away from the hole so he must putt first. His putt rolls down the slope toward the hole, in the front of the green, and it comes right by the edge of the cup, but stays out of the hole. Chandler ends up making his short, second putt for par.

On Pinson’s attempt, he hits it too hard and runs by the hole a good four-to-six feet, leaving him a tough putt for par. His comeback putt goes by the right edge of the cup and stays out. Pinson ends up three-putting and making bogey to lose the hole. He is now 0-1 in his effort to beat the pro.

Mark Bostick Golf Course is located at 2800 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607. To book a tee time click here

