Town leaders and attorney discuss lawsuit filed by firefighters over their paychecks

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s disappointing.”

Four firefighters from Micanopy Fire Rescue Department filed a lawsuit claiming town leaders did not give them accurate pay in their 2020 checks.

According to public records, the firefighters claim their timesheets were altered and hours were removed.

“The allegation of the complaint is that they were not paid in accordance with Florida law,” said town attorney, Scott Walker.

In a special private meeting, town leaders and Walker discussed the discrepancy.

“We’ve collected the data, and analyzed that’d we have computed the numbers,” stated Walker.

Longtime residents told us about the fire department’s quick response in their town. They said their efforts should be reconsidered by the town leaders.

“It’s unfortunate that they didn’t get the pay raise that they should have because they really do work,” said resident Helen Turner.

The first responders also claim that their pay was not boosted for three months when the state’s minimum wage increased by 2020.

They claim they were separately paid in cash and Venmo at a straight hourly rate.

“The firefighters should have been paid their minimum wage as well as their overtime,” said Turner. “They deserve it.”

Residents said this is the only station in Micanopy.

“They are a really big, important part in our town,” said resident Olivia Hollier. “I hope it works out. I hope it was maybe just a flaw in a system.”

Residents questioned why the personnel meeting was held in private.

Town attorney Walker said he will now meet with the plaintiffs’ lawyer.

“We have a tremendous fire department,” claimed Walker. “We have a very high level of service.”

In the next steps, he said will be discussing a possible settlement.

