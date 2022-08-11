Alachua County commissioners scheduled to meet today

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will be having a meeting.

It will be to discuss the budget for growth management, solid waste, public works, and the capital improvement plan.

The public may attend and participate in the meeting and public comment will be in-person only.

The meeting starts at 1:00 p.m.

