Alachua County commissioners scheduled to meet today

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will be having a meeting.

It will be to discuss the budget for growth management, solid waste, public works, and the capital improvement plan.

The public may attend and participate in the meeting and public comment will be in-person only.

The meeting starts at 1:00 p.m.

