Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying a trio of people connected to gun violence.

Deputies say released photos of three men they say were involved in an armed disturbance.

The incident happened on July 13 at the Green Leaf community at Southwest 91st Terrace in Gainesville.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact the department. You can contact Detective Thompson at jthompson@acso.us or at 352-367-4176. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Alachua County Crime Stoppers Inc 352-372-STOP(7867) or download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.

