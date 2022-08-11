Alachua County Pets: Oreo, Tigger, Midnight, and Groot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have the beautiful Oreo.

She has amazing green eyes and loves chasing a toy for entertainment.

Next, we have four-year-old Tigger.

This kitty loves to explore but will always flop on the ground for a pet.

Next, we have 7-year-old Midnight.

He also loves to explore roll in the grass play with toys and wants to be your forever friend.

Lastly, we have this cutie pie Groot.

He is a beautiful soul and wants to please you.

He also loves his belly rubs!

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Bak, Skool, Danity Dave, and Hope

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptable pets to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Alachua County commissioners scheduled to meet today
Marion County to hold award ceremony for non-profits receiving funds from American Rescue Plan Act
Stop on Red Pop-Up event to take place in Ocala
ALACHUA COUNTY PETS