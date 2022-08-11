Alachua County Pets: Oreo, Tigger, Midnight, and Groot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have the beautiful Oreo.

She has amazing green eyes and loves chasing a toy for entertainment.

Next, we have four-year-old Tigger.

This kitty loves to explore but will always flop on the ground for a pet.

Next, we have 7-year-old Midnight.

He also loves to explore roll in the grass play with toys and wants to be your forever friend.

Lastly, we have this cutie pie Groot.

He is a beautiful soul and wants to please you.

He also loves his belly rubs!

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptable pets to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

