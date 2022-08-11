Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran is keeping cool this summer thanks to a surprise donation from the Florida Gators and a North Central Florida business.

Air Pros USA donated a new air conditioning unit to veteran Melvin Campbell.

It’s part of the Alachua County Veteran Services Division’s “Saluting Those Who Serve” initiative.

Campbell served two tours in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

