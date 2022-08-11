Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran is keeping cool this summer thanks to a surprise donation from the Florida Gators and a North Central Florida business.

Air Pros USA donated a new air conditioning unit to veteran Melvin Campbell.

It’s part of the Alachua County Veteran Services Division’s “Saluting Those Who Serve” initiative.

Campbell served two tours in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

