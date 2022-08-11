Gators enjoying level of attention to detail in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Whether you’re talking about the size of Billy Napier’s support staff or the depth of his coaching staff, it’s pretty clear this Gator football program is like Noah’s Ark--they have two of everything.

Napier is building his football team like it’s a Fortune 500 company. A good example is having multiple offensive line coaches, pretty rare at the college level. Under Napier, Florida employs both Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, coaches with NFL experience.

The Gators also have an outside linebackers coach in Mike Peterson, and an inside linebackers coach in Jay Bateman. The players say having a little more focused attention on them is working out well.

“It’d be good to get a switch up, if one day one guy is giving you a hard time, it’s nice to have a good cop-bad cop, and they recognize that,” said offensive lineman Michael Tarquin. “It’s good to receive knowledge from two guys who’ve been around the game of football a long time, and it’s been very helpful.”

“We coach off the reps in the film room and he wants you to get a fundamentally sound rep so that’s one of the small things coach Bateman brings, he wants you to be perfect in your technique,” said linebacker Ventrell Miller.

Miller returns this season after missing all but a game and a half of last year with a biceps injury. Florida kicks off the season Sept. 3 versus Utah.

The Gators’ 2023 recruiting class received a boost on Wednesday, with Columbia High School linebacker Jaden Robinson flipping his commitment from South Carolina to Florida. He had also been considering Michigan, Maryland, and Kentucky.

