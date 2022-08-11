Governor DeSantis announces website for Vets to Teachers initiative

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - To address the teacher shortage in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis today announced the launch of a recruitment website.

Next Wednesday, the state Board of Education will consider a rule to start a program to give veterans a five-year temporary education certificate.

RELATED STORY: NCFL school districts face the fallout of teacher shortages

They can use it while they finish their bachelor’s degree.

To qualify, veterans must have a minimum of 60 college credits and pass an exam.

To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans.

