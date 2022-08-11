Governor DeSantis announces website for Vets to Teachers initiative
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - To address the teacher shortage in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis today announced the launch of a recruitment website.
Next Wednesday, the state Board of Education will consider a rule to start a program to give veterans a five-year temporary education certificate.
RELATED STORY: NCFL school districts face the fallout of teacher shortages
They can use it while they finish their bachelor’s degree.
To qualify, veterans must have a minimum of 60 college credits and pass an exam.
To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.