Governor DeSantis announces website for Vets to Teachers initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - To address the teacher shortage in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis today announced the launch of a recruitment website.

Next Wednesday, the state Board of Education will consider a rule to start a program to give veterans a five-year temporary education certificate.

They can use it while they finish their bachelor’s degree.

To qualify, veterans must have a minimum of 60 college credits and pass an exam.

To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans.

