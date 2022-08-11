Man arrested for beating another man to death outside GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two men accused of beating a man to death outside GRACE Marketplace is now behind bars.

Last Friday, James Lawrence, 55, and San Tonio Smith, 42, and another person were having a conversation near a cut in the fence on the Northeast side of the shelter. The victim approached the group and an argument began.

According to the arrest report, Smith and the victim began to wrestle. Smith then body slammed the victim and started punching him. Lawrence grabbed the victim by the wrists, pinning him down while Smith beat the man to death.

RELATED: GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

Officers interviewed witnesses who identified Smith and Lawrence as the murder suspects. An autopsy confirmed the victim died of blunt force trauma.

Lawrence, who has a long history of violent crimes, is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $1 million bond. He was previously charged in numerous felony assault and battery cases dating back to 1985.

Smith is not currently booked in the Alachua County Jail. We have reached out to the Gainesville Police Department about whether they intend to arrest Smith, but we have not heard back at this time.

TV20 reached out to officials with Grace Marketplace but have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.