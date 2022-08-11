Marion County to hold award ceremony for non-profits receiving funds from American Rescue Plan Act

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ceremonies will take place on Thursday to award two local nonprofits with funding.

Marion County will continue disbursements of the $1.6 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to nonprofits.

The local nonprofits receiving the awards are the Marion County Veterans Council and Sozo Kids.

The award ceremonies will be at the Marion County Veterans Services at 2 pm and the Sozo Kids HELP Agency food bank at 3 pm.

These events are taking place on Thursday afternoon.

