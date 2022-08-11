Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May.

Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.

A new inspection in June found the issues were fixed, restoring the sanctuary’s license.

