Mural calling for police video footage covered by black paint
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mural calling for Gainesville Police to release video footage of a K-9 mauling a suspect has been painted over.
The mural is now completely covered by black paint.
It called for the release of body camera video after Terrell Bradley was hurt by a GPD K-9 while running from officers.
Bradley lost his eye during the incident.
Chief Lonnie Scott tells TV20 that the footage will not be released until the investigation is complete.
RELATED STORY: Mural demands release of GPD body camera video of K-9 mauling
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.