Mural calling for police video footage covered by black paint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mural calling for Gainesville Police to release video footage of a K-9 mauling a suspect has been painted over.

The mural is now completely covered by black paint.

It called for the release of body camera video after Terrell Bradley was hurt by a GPD K-9 while running from officers.

Bradley lost his eye during the incident.

Chief Lonnie Scott tells TV20 that the footage will not be released until the investigation is complete.

