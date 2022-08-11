NCFL veteran reacts to the PACT Act

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The PACT Act was signed into law by President Biden on Wednesday.

Veterans who served overseas and were exposed to burn pits will now have easier access obtaining medical care and benefits.

A burn pit is the section of a United States military base where waste is burned off for disposal.

“It took me 53 years to get all my benefits” Eugene P. Garvin Sr. served in Vietnam and was on the troop ship when the 1st Cavalry Division went over.

He was exposed to burn pits and has seen health effects.

“I’m almost to where I should be at 100% right now but it will affect me with things that I don’t know, like right now I have neuropathy in my feet and all that is from Vietnam and Agent Orange. I have about 7 to 8 related Agent Orange ailments, as have thousands and thousands other brothers have fought over there” said Garvin Sr.

For years, veterans have died from the prolonged effects of breathing in the toxic fumes from burn pits.

“It is our job as nation to provide those vets, their families and their survivors with benefits and care for those conditions and that’s exactly what we’re going to do” said the US Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough.

The law will now allow millions of veterans to eligible for care without having to prove their illness is linked to the burn pits.

Garvin Sr. has one message to veterans and their families, “Put it on your email list to all your veterans friends. Call your veterans. Visit our veteran organizations. We got to talk this one through.”

The VA setup the website, va.gov/pact for veterans to file their claims.

