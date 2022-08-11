No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County.

Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident.

A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right side of the bus.

The smaller vehicle ended up on the grassy shoulder.

The crash happened at 12550 SW 66th St. in Ocala.

