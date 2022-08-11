Ocala teen charged in 2018 murder of Brandon Hammett

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -  Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18.

Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled the trigger, and now faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

A jury in Marion County convicted Luis Angel Ortega of Ocala of first-degree murder, who will be charged as an adult.

He was accused by Marion County deputies of fatally shooting Brandon Hammett during a drug deal in 2018.

Ortega was indicted in 2019 and found guilty on Wednesday. 

 He will remain in the Marion County Jail until his sentencing at a later date.

