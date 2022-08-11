Ocala teen charged in 2018 murder of Brandon Hammett

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18.

Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled the trigger, and now faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

A jury in Marion County convicted Luis Angel Ortega of Ocala of first-degree murder, who will be charged as an adult.

TRENDING STORY: Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases

He was accused by Marion County deputies of fatally shooting Brandon Hammett during a drug deal in 2018.

Ortega was indicted in 2019 and found guilty on Wednesday.

He will remain in the Marion County Jail until his sentencing at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.