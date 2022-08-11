Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury.

Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18.

Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled the trigger, and now faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

A jury in Marion County convicted Ortega of Ocala of first-degree murder on Wednesday, who was charged as an adult.

He was accused by Marion County deputies of fatally shooting Brandon Hammett during a drug deal in 2018. Ortega was indicted in 2019.

He will remain in the Marion County Jail until his sentencing at a later date.

