Residents react to new charges against Bronson Middle High School coach as more victims come forward

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - New victims have come forward to detectives at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

This is after Bronson Middle High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. was arrested on July 27 for lewd and lascivious molestation. As Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies were told two students were sexually abused at the coach’s home in Gainesville.

“The courage and the strength that it takes for somebody especially a child to come forward and report that they have been victimized by somebody they trusted is a very decision,” said Lt. Scott Tummond of the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents including Alex Martinez were angered asking how many more children did he hurt.

“I hope they’re doing something, punishment to this person so this doesn’t happen again.”

A former student that graduated and played football at Bronson wanted to remain anonymous and said he remembers McCall was a referee for their games.

“I know Bronson goes through rigorous courses to hire these people and you can’t blame no one for it but him. It’s a bad situation but they caught him at least.”

McCall is in the Alachua County jail as detectives continue to investigate him. The warrant out of Levy County will be served once the Alachua County charges are resolved.

