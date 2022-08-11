Stop on Red Pop-Up event to take place in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Stop on Red pop-up event in Ocala on Thursday, August 11th.

This event is meant to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights in an effort to reduce the number and severity of crashes.

It will take place at the intersection of Silver Springs Boulevard and Pine Avenue.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization and the Florida Department of Transportation are hosting the event and encourage volunteers to show up.

