Stop on Red Pop-Up event to take place in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Stop on Red pop-up event in Ocala on Thursday, August 11th.

This event is meant to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights in an effort to reduce the number and severity of crashes.

It will take place at the intersection of Silver Springs Boulevard and Pine Avenue.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization and the Florida Department of Transportation are hosting the event and encourage volunteers to show up.

