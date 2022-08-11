Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides.

People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988.

Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators will also talk about three other unsolved cases.

Members of the public will have a chance to ask questions about the investigations.

The event is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Suwannee River Regional Library branch in Live Oak.

