Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides.

People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988.

Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators will also talk about three other unsolved cases.

Members of the public will have a chance to ask questions about the investigations.

The event is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Suwannee River Regional Library branch in Live Oak.

TRENDING STORY: Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.