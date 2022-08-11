‘We are heartbroken’: Paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A crash remains under investigation after two people were killed, including a paramedic, in South Carolina.

The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash Tuesday evening on Pamplico Highway in Florence.

While the teams were attending to victims in the crash, another car drove through the scene and hit at least four people, emergency responders said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the vehicle crossed the median and was driving through the scene at a high rate of speed.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a paramedic, a motorcyclist, an officer and a state trooper were hit. Deputies said the vehicle involved came to a stop after striking another vehicle.

Florence County EMS said it lost one of its paramedics in the crash, later identified as 32-year-old Sara Weaver.

The coroner said that 37-year-old Cedric Gregg, the motorcyclist, also died at the scene.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” a spokesperson for Florence County EMS said. “We ask for prayers for everyone involved.”

Florence County EMS shared that Weaver was a dedicated employee and vital community member.

“Her smile lit up every room. She had a heart of gold and a kind soul that could not be matched,” the agency shared on social media. “We are overcome with grief and sadness.”

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said the state trooper involved in the crash was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Officials said the Florence police officer involved was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Weaver’s family and friends stopped by her EMS station, where her car was still parked, and laid flowers along with an American flag on the hood.

“She was very compassionate, engaged, and you had no doubt she was doing what she was meant to do,” said Maj. Kate Smith with Florence County EMS.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

