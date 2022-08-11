Williston man arrested after deputies found drugs near noisy vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is behind bars on drug charges after Alachua county deputies used the new vehicle noise law to find out what he was doing.

44-year-old Todd Ridenour was arrested on Saturday.

Deputies saw his vehicle parked with the driver’s side door open on SW 85th Avenue and thought it was disabled.

That’s when deputies heard loud music coming from the vehicle.

Ridenour threw a bag of bath salts, along with an opioid pill out of the car as deputies approached.

