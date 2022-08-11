Williston man arrested after deputies found drugs near noisy vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is behind bars on drug charges after Alachua county deputies used the new vehicle noise law to find out what he was doing. 

44-year-old Todd Ridenour was arrested on Saturday. 

Deputies saw his vehicle parked with the driver’s side door open on SW 85th Avenue and thought it was disabled. 

That’s when deputies heard loud music coming from the vehicle. 

Ridenour threw a bag of bath salts, along with an opioid pill out of the car as deputies approached. 

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

To qualify, veterans must have a minimum of 60 college credits and pass an exam.
Governor DeSantis announces website for Vets to Teachers initiative
Governor DeSantis announces website for Vets to Teachers initiative
It’s part of the Alachua County Veteran Services Division’s “Saluting Those Who Serve”...
Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business
Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business
Countdown To Kickoff: Columbia Tigers