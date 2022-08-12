Alachua County residents met with candidates ahead of the primary election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Emerging Leaders held their meet the candidates night so residents can speak one on one with candidates before they vote.

“It’s extremely important to get the young professionals in our local community involved just based on what we’ve seen in the last couple of years through COVID and through the many of changes the city has gone throughout the few years that i’ve been here. I think there’s a lot that can be done and the power of voting is behind that,” said board member Any Deal.

Each candidate explained why they decided to run and explained issues they would fix if they’re voted in.

“I was looking for ways they would be solving issues that we already have outside of the school. So the schools have lot’s of issues so how are they trying to fix those by patterning with outside companies and outside nonprofits,” said resident Jessica Ludwig.

Some of the major problems residents wanted addressed were the increasing GRU bills and the ending of single-family zoning.

But Ludwig said the school system is the most important issue to her and her neighbors.

“For me personally the schools are a big issue I know a lot of families especially in my area we have concerns about even down to the buses. How is the school board going step in and help us solve that are effecting our children right now.”

Early voting begins on Saturday through August 20 with the election on the 23.

