Countdown To Kickoff: Suwannee Bulldogs

The Bulldogs will need a young offensive line to match the play and experience of WR’s and DB’s
Suwannee kicker gives team a shot in close games
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -Football is a game of three phases, and you don’t have to tell the Suwannee Bulldogs about the importance of special teams. After watching Braxtyn Green kick last season, they know all about it.

“I try to treat every kick as a PAT, said Green. “Nice, smooth, simple, and don’t over-do it. That’s when you’re most likely to miss.”

Green is a weapon. He booted seven field goals as a junior, including a 54-yarder. He also went 29 of 30 on PAT’s and gives Suwannee a shot in any tight game.

“My job is to help them (his teammates) out, the closer they get me, the easier my job is,” said Green.

Collectively, the Bulldogs hope to bounce back from last year’s 3-7 record.

“Last year was an all-time low for us,” said running back / linebacker Brandon Robinson. “We weren’t really much of a team, just playing as individuals. Everybody was doing their own thing and trying to be individual.”

In 2022, head coach Kyler Hall is leaning on seniors like receiver-defensive back Jay Smith and quarterback Bronsen Tillotson, who played in four games a season ago. But the Bulldogs’ success might come down to the play of a young, but promising offensive line.

“They’re probably one of the best of all the segments on the team,” said Hall. “We all know it starts up front.”

“It’s very important,” said wide receiver / linebacker Ka’derian Ivey. “Starting with the O-line, and down to the quarterbacks and receivers. Without that O-line, you can’t do anything, I’m thankful for them”

“This senior group, with some of the success they’ve had, and the adversity, I think it sets them up to have a great senior year,” sad Hall.

Suwannee faces a daunting schedule that includes Chiefland, Madison County, Bradford, and Wakulla. The Bulldogs play in Class 2A Suburban and open the regular season at Flagler Palm Coast. We’ll then discover whether the Green Machine can start clicking in all three areas.

