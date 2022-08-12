The Cross City Police Department is hosting their ‘Hotdogs at the Hall’ event

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police Chief Jamey King, his officers, and council members are hosting the ‘Hotdogs at the Hall’ event.

There will be grilled hotdogs, chips, drinks, and a dunk tank for $1.

All proceeds will go to the CCPD Scholarship Fund.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

