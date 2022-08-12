Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit

Scales of Justice
Scales of Justice(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk.

The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000.

In April of 2020, Haugen was driving a scooter near the intersection of Southeast Third Street and Second Avenue when raised sidewalks caused him to crash, fracturing both arms and sustaining other injuries.

Three months before that happened the city had received complaints about this stretch of sidewalk.

A spokesperson for the city of Gainesville declined to comment on whether the city was planning to appeal.

