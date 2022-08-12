Gators prep for scrimmage on Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s beneficial for a football team to keep practices competitive, but nothing gets a player fired up like actual game situations. The Gators receive that on Saturday when the team plays its first intrasquad scrimmage of fall camp. The Gators will temporarily move from the monotony of the practice facility to the game environment of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. They’ll split the team in half, keep score, and maybe even call penalties.

The scrimmage comes at a good time. Florida has been practicing in full pads since Wednesday, and the players say they’ll enjoy the format in which friends will be foes for a day.

“You’re going out there to compete with the best, the guys on our offensive line, those are some of the best in the country so going out there and competing with them is always fun, always a competition,” said linebacker Ventrell Miller.

“We want to dominate the defensive line in front of us, I feel like that’s really important,” said offensive lineman Michael Tarquin. “We’re doing a good job holding ourselves to that standard, and that’s something we want to put a lot of emphasis on.”

Florida debuts under head coach Billy Napier three weeks from Saturday at home against Utah.

