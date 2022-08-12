Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist holds virtual event in Gilchrist County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County may be off the beaten path for statewide Democratic candidates, but it was a virtual stop Thursday evening for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

Democrats are re-organizing in Gilchrist County and met tonight at Off the Beet restaurant in Trenton, where they were joined by Crist on Zoom.

Crist attacked republican Governor Ron DeSantis, saying he is the only Democrat with the poll numbers to beat him.

He faces Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary.

