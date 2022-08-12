Lake City man arrested after officers found loaded firearms, drugs in his car

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A man was arrested in Columbia County after a traffic stop led to officers finding marijuana and guns.

Lake City Police Department officers arrested Aaron Brannon, 25, during a traffic stop on Thursday night.

Officers saw his car drive through a stop sign in the area of Northwest Long Street.

Officers found three guns, several open alcohol containers, cash, several ski masks, and more than 500 grams of marijuana.

Lake City Police officer find drugs and guns during traffic stop (LCPD)

Brannon is facing several charges including engaging in a criminal offense while armed, and possession of marijuana.

